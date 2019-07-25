JAY — A local man died from injuries he suffered when his truck hit a steamroller Thursday morning on Route 4 in North Jay.
The truck driven by Dana Morse, 60, of Jay was on Maxwell Road, took a right onto Route 4 and stayed in the southbound lane, which was being paved, Jay officer David Morin said.
Morse’s truck hit a steamroller driven by Charles Gould of Pike Industries. The road was reduced to one lane, with alternating northbound and southbound traffic, as the road work was being done.
Gould was not injured, Morin said.
A NorthStar EMS ambulance took Morse to the hospital where he later died. Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 10:44 a.m.
Morse’s GMC 1500 truck was heavily damaged and was towed from the scene.
