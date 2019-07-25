The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present MIFF in the Mountains, the best films of the Maine International Film Festival. Eight films over four nights will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, July 30 through Aug. 2, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, Main Street in Rangeley, according to a RFA news release.

An opening night reception with William Wegman will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, and discussions will take place after each film.

Two of the films on the schedule are “Abundant Acreage Available,” directed by Angus MacLachlan: Oscar nominee, Amy Ryan (“Gone Girl”) stars in this film set on a North Carolina farm. Martin Scorcese, executive producer, and Angus MacLachlan, lead the outstanding crew who bring this haunting story to life. Some would say it is all about the land and what that teaches, or fails to teach, those who toil on it; and “Henry David Thoreau, Surveyor of the Soul,” directed by Huey. Award-winning-Maine filmmaker, Huey, paints a portrait of Thoreau and his influence on thought and environmentalism. Join the director for a Q and A after the screening.

Admission will cost $7 per film, or $50 for an All Festival Pass.

MIFF is Sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

For the complete film schedule and tickets, visit rangeleyarts.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: