The River Fest will return to Skowhegan July 31-Aug. 3. The festival is an annual multi-day celebration of recreation and life on the Kennebec.

The following events have been scheduled. Many events take place at The Big Top, located in the Municipal Parking Lot between High and Commercial streets.

Tuesday, July 30

Free movie night featuring “How to Train Your Dragon,” activities will begin at 5:30 p.m., the movie will start at 6:30 p.m. at Margaret Chase Smith School, 41 Heselton St.

River Walk will start at 4:30 p.m., meet at Coburn Park on U.S. Route 2. Main Street Skowhegan’s AmeriCorps members will lead a walk from Coburn Park, to the walking bridge downtown, down the Debe Park River Walk, and back to Coburn Park.

River Tales: Community Storytelling is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Coburn Park. Interested in learning more about the Kennebec River and our town’s river-related past and future? Join us for this new community event. Have a story of your own to share? Email [email protected].

Wednesday, July 31

Yoga on the Beach will begin at 7 a.m., meet in the parking area by the water treatment plant at the end of Joyce Street. Bring a mat or a towel, all levels welcome! Presented by Main Street Skowhegan’s AmeriCorps members.

Lions Club Chicken Barbecue Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Big Top. Tickets cost $10.

Classic Car Cruise-In will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Big Top. Classic, restored and modified cars from the area will be on display.

Lions Club Chicken Barbecue Dinner is set for 5-7 p.m. at the Big Top. Tickets cost $10.

Skowhegan Community Band Concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Top. The band will play the classics.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Kayak Races will begin at 3 p.m., meet at the New Balance Factory parking lot by the dam. Kayaks will be available for those who need one. Be sure to bring water! All ages welcome. Hosted by Main Street Skowhegan’s AmeriCorps members.

Moonlight Madness is set for 5:30-10 p.m. on Water and Commercial streets. Hosted by the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce, this event includes children’s activities provided by Skowhegan Parks & Rec, live music under the Big Top, numerous vendors, and bed races.

Bed Races will start at 7 p.m. on Water Street. Hosted by Skowhegan Parks & Rec, teams of five compete head to head in this madcap event by pushing beds on caster wheels down Water Street. See Parks & Rec for a registration form or register at Moonlight Madness under the tent until 6:30 p.m. For ages 14 and older.

River-Themed Trivia with Mary is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bloomfield’s Tavern, 40 Water St.

Friday, Aug. 2

Skowhegan Rotary Club Lobster Bake is set for 11 a.m.-8 p.m. under the Big Top. Prices are as follows: single lobster meal $17; twin lobster meal $27; hamburger meal $8; hotdog meal $6. Purchase tickets at the door or pre-purchase tickets at one of these locations: Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hammond Lumber (Skowhegan), Franklin Savings Bank (Skowhegan), or Bangor Savings Bank (Madison). Cash or check only.

Drivers and Duffers Golf Classic will begin at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Golf Course, 803 Lakewood Road in Madison. Registration includes one round of 18 holes, one ticket for a lobster dinner, and one player’s portion of a cart.

Riverside Scavenger Hunt will start at 5:30 p.m., meet at the walking bridge behind M. Thai. Enjoy the serenity and river views on the Debe Park River walk during this fun nature scavenger hunt. Presented by Main Street Skowhegan’s AmeriCorps members.

Run of River Support Paddle is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Kennebec River downtown. Paddlers from all over the state will paddle in support of Run of River, providing a preview of how people will use Run of River’s whitewater park.

Glow Stick River Run will begin at 8:30 p.m. starting and finishing at the U.S. Route 2 rest area. Bring some glow sticks and a canoe or kayak. Registration is not required this year, and participants must bring their own glow sticks. Skowhegan Parks & Rec has some canoes and kayaks available for people to borrow, to request one, call 474-6901.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Main Street Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the Big Top. This fair will feature numerous vendors with a variety of hand-crafted wares.

Family Fun Day Activities is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot. Presented by Skowhegan Parks & Rec, activities will include rock-wall climbing, river rock painting, a watermelon-eating contest and more.

Raft Rides are scheduled at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starting at the Kennebec River Gorge. Moxie Outdoor Adventures is the sponsor of the free rafting rides. Organized by Skowhegan Parks & Rec, these rides are sure to be a memorable adventure. Sign up at the Skowhegan Rec tent near the climbing wall; rides are on a first-come, first-served basis until full. For ages 5 and older. If the water levels doesn’t cooperate, the raft rides will be canceled on Friday, Aug. 2, and the website and Facebook page/event will be updated.

Make it Happen 2019 with Dead River Expeditions will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind New Balance at Weston Dam. If you’ve always wanted to try kayaking, mountain biking, or a stand-up paddle board, let’s make it happen. Down River Expeditions, a brand new rental company in town will offer free one-hour rentals of their equipment from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants must have a photo ID and must be 18 or older, or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Move More Kids Day Activities is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot. Presented by the New Balance Foundation and Somerset Public Health, activities include events such as hula hooping, relay races, an obstacle course and more.

Paddle the Wesserunsett will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Cleaver Boat Landing on U.S. Route 2. The event is hosted by Somerset Woods Trustees.

Barbecue by the Kennebec will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Kennebec Banks Picnic Area on U.S. Route 2. Stop by for your hamburger or hot dog, chips, and a drink for a donation of $5 to help support Somerset Woods Trustees’ maintenance of the picnic area.

Family Fun at Island Dairy Treat is set from noon to 2 p.m. in the Island Dairy Treat parking lot. This event will include making your own worms in the garden sundaes for $3 each and hot dogs for $1 each.

Story Walk will take place at 10:30 a.m. and noon, starting from the Skowhegan Information Center and Chamber. Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program will offer this story walk combining physical activity with literacy. Meet at the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce on Commercial Street and walk to Island Dairy Treat. The story walk will also be available to walk at your leisure all afternoon.

Dinner in the Park is set for 5:30-10 p.m. in Coburn Park. Enjoy an outdoor dining experience and a sky lit up with fireworks. The evening will include a cocktail hour, locally sourced buffet dinner, live auction, live music and fireworks over the river. Event hosted by Main Street Skowhegan. Proceeds to benefit Skowhegan revitalization projects.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the Great Eddy on U.S. Route 2. If there is a downpour or severe weather, the rain date will be Sunday, Aug. 4. Please check the Skowhegan River Fest Facebook page for updates if there is inclement weather.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Concert in the Park featuring Borderline Express will begin at 5 p.m. at the Philbrick Gazebo in Coburn Park. Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs, plan to dance the evening away. Sponsored by Skowhegan Savings Bank and hosted by the Wesserunsett Arts Council.

For updates, a complete schedule of events and more information, visit SkowheganRiverFest.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: