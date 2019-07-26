Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Rosemarie Goodwin and Paula Hubbard, Jan and Vern Arey, Debby Gardiner and Jane Elliott, and Lynn Macleod and Dot Murray.

Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Tom Simmons, Dennis Purington and Nancy Lenfest, and Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Willie Pouliot and Dick Quinlan, Di Bishop and Ken Harvey, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Donna Bartlett and Jessie Gunther.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sharon Todd. Ted Williams placed second, and Sally Nelson placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Sharon Todd. Diane Grant placed second, and Sally Foster placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Frances Roy. Barbara Terhune and Jeanie Reiling placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamache placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: