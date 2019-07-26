NEWCASTLE —Taylor Beattie will present “The Specter of Change on the Pemaquid Peninsula: What the Heart Loved it Keeps,” stories and memories of summering in Round Pond through many generations, at 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

The Schroeder house was an anchor point and hub of Taylor’s Maine adventures.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected].

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
July, newcastle maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.