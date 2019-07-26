NEWCASTLE —Taylor Beattie will present “The Specter of Change on the Pemaquid Peninsula: What the Heart Loved it Keeps,” stories and memories of summering in Round Pond through many generations, at 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

The Schroeder house was an anchor point and hub of Taylor’s Maine adventures.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: