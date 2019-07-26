Flatbread Co. reopened for lunch Friday, nearly a week after a fire closed the Portland restaurant.

But, an adjacent Old Port business, Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant, remains closed and hopes to be in full operation by next Thursday.

The fire occurred Sunday and started in Flatbread’s hood vent, damaging the Commercial Street building that Flatbread and Ri Ra share.

The fire was contained in the hood and on the roof but caused some structural, water and smoke damage to Ri Ra. Flatbread had water and smoke damage but did not experience any structural damage.

Spencer Brantley, manager at Ri Ra, says the restaurant must replace parts in the hood and redo flooring that was damaged by water before an inspection next week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: