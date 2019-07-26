Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members experienced a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Lincoln Peirce is best known as the creator of the successful Big Nate comic strip, which appears in 200 newspapers in the US and online, and the Big Nate novels. He previously worked as a storywriter for animations that appear on Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Lincoln grew up in Durham, NH and was educated at Colby College and Brooklyn College. He went on to teach art at a New York City High School. A fan and collector of classic country music, Lincoln also hosts a radio show called South by Southwest, dedicated to honky tonk and western swing, every Monday morning on WMPG.

The event will be at One Longfellow Square, doors open at 6:30.

