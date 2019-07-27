Al’s Pizza at 20 Waterville Road in Skowhegan is celebrating 50 years in business under the ownership of brother-sister team Chad Partridge and Marsha Toth.

Al’s has been in Chad and Marsha’s family for 50 years, since 1969, when the Partridge family purchased the shop. Their father, Barry, worked at Al’s in the 1960s during his college days at the University of Maine at Farmington, where he was studying to become a math teacher.

The pizza shop, which moved to its current location in 1987, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a customer appreciation week July 22-26 that included specials, giveaways, and a slide show of old photos. Last month they also ran a fundraiser to support one of their regular customers, Mike Adams, who was in a serious motorcycle accident on May 11.

The business gave 50 cents of every MA’s mini individually wrapped whoopie pie sold in June to Adams and his family. Al’s doubled the number of MA’s whoopie pies it sold over the previous June.

New Dimensions FCU 6th annual Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show

The Board of Directors of New Dimensions Federal Credit Union has announced that this year’s Sixth annual Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show event raised $11,741.55 for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. With an additional $5,000 award from the Children’s Miracle Network, the new total raised is $16,741.55. Each year the proceeds from the car show benefit the cancer program, an affiliate of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, and is located in Scarborough, according to a news release from New Dimensions.

This year’s event was the biggest event yet with a record-breaking 160 participants who entered their cars into one of the 24 car classes offered. The event included disc jockey Mike Davis and food offerings from the Flamingo Café. Trophies were awarded as well.

Jon Stormont joins the Newcastle Realty team

New to Newcastle Realty, agent Jon Stormont brings 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. He was the U.S. procurement director for Mölnlycke Health Care, a company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. He continues to work part time for Mölnlycke in sales and marketing from his Wiscasset-based office.

In college, Stormont studied to be an architect and has a strong understanding of building, construction and contracting. He has built three of his own homes and been a building inspector.

Dr. Amy Madden named new clinical medical director

Dr. Amy Madden is HealthReach Community Health Centers’ new clinical medical director, in addition to her role at Belgrade Regional Health Center. She assumes the position upon the departure of family nurse practitioner Emma Ansara, according to a news release from HealthReach.

Madden has been part of the HealthReach team as a physician at Belgrade since 2008. In 2017, she completed a geriatric fellowship at Maine Dartmouth Family Practice Residency and is now board-certified in geriatric medicine. Over the last year, she has led the HealthReach Geriatric Collaborative—an interdisciplinary initiative with the goal of providing Maine’s elderly population with appropriate treatment outcomes and links to community resources.

Additionally, Madden is chairwoman of the Victim’s Compensation Board, co-chairwoman of the MaineGeneral Opiate Steering Committee and president-elect of the Maine Medical Association.

Nurse earns certification in emergency nursing

Nancy Chaney, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, has earned the certified emergency nurse (CEN) credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, according to a news release from the hospital.

She joins an elite group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated their advanced specialty knowledge, expertise and clinical judgment in emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous, national board exam.

Chaney received her associate degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College and is taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has worked at FMH for 18 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

