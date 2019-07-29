WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will host a morning of events on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The library’s annual 5K walk/run will start at 9 a.m. at Wayne Elementary School at 48 Pond Road.

A silent auction will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library’s Williams House at 14 Old Winthrop Road.

From 10 a.m. to noon, a loon-themed event will be held on the lawn under the tent of the Williams House. It will include a home-baked goods table with loon cookies, a children’s craft and unusual loon items.

A quilt raffle, featuring a new queen-size quilt made by local quilters, will be held.

Music will be provided by Yukes and Dulcimer.

A loon-calling contest will begin at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities welcomes; prizes will be awarded.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a lobster roll lunch, with other plate options, will be available. To-go lunches will be available.

If it rains, the event will be held in Fellowship Hall at Wayne Community Church, 22 Old Winthrop Road.

For more information, call Holly Stevenson at 685-9005 or the library at 685-3612.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: