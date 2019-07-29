A Manchester man was arrested Saturday in connection to a robbery in Farmingdale earlier this month.

Jeremiah Bailie, 38, was arrested following a traffic stop Saturday on Tyler Road in China. He had a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, assault, criminal restraint and violating conditions of his release.

State Trooper Adam McNaughton did not say what prompted police to stop the vehicle and declined to give more details because the robbery is still under investigation. Bailie is one of three suspects involved in a robbery on Northern Avenue in Farmingdale that occurred July 17.

State police were seeking three men who were suspected in a July 17 armed robbery in Farmingdale in which the occupants of a Northern Avenue home were threatened with a gun and a knife. The three men allegedly entered the home, beat its two occupants and, at one point, held a knife and gun to their heads and threatened them, according to Trooper Niles Krech.

The victims, who were treated and released from the hospital after the incident, told police they knew two of the suspects. Police subsequently released their photographs with the hope that members of the public may know their whereabouts. The other identified suspect, Jonathan Pledger, 28, of New York, is still wanted, according to McNaughton.

The suspects are alleged to have taken money, wallets, a cellphone and a .22-caliber rifle from the residence, as well as two knives, including one they allegedly had used to threaten the victims.

Bailie’s wife Kerry Bailie, 42, was also arrested following the traffic stop. She is charged with hindering apprehension or persecution. She was being held on $5,000 cash bail and conditions that she does not have contact with Jeremiah Bailie.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: