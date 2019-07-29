The new Belgrade Village Green will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, all are invited.

The dedication will feature free ice cream, a dessert and art silent auction benefitting Neighbors Driving Neighbors, and balloons and face painting for the children.

Music will be provided by the Gawler Family from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and the ribbon cutting and dedication will take place at 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Friends of Belgrade Lakes Village.

The Belgrade Fire Department also will host a benefit bean hole supper at 5 p.m. at the Belgrade Center For All Seasons at 1 Center Drive, and the Loon Calling Contest will begin at 7 p.m. at Lakepoint Real Estate, 221 Main St.

The park is situated on a one-acre site at the south end of Belgrade Lakes Village. It features a gazebo, a unique stone seat wall, benches, bike racks, a small parking lot and pathway through the park.

According to the release, the park property was purchased four years ago by a local couple who always envisioned the site as the perfect setting for a small town park. At one time the land was part of the old Belgrade Hotel, which burned to the ground in 1956.

The gazebo was constructed last summer and work on the stone seat wall was completed in January. The landscaping was done this spring.

Many people have contributed their time and talents to making the park a reality. It’s all part of the Main Street renovation in the village which is under way and will provide new brick sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, benches and bike racks.

