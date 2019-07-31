The Masons of Monmouth Lodge 110 recently met with members of the Monmouth Fire Department to present four portable speed bumps, purchased using a matching grant from the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation and then donated to the firefighters, according to a news release from Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy.

The speed bumps will provide additional safety during incidents when firefighters are in the roadways conducting traffic control, according to the release.

Roy, who also is a Mason of the Monmouth Lodge, says there have been close calls in Monmouth where firefighters have almost been struck by fast moving vehicles or distracted drivers. Hopefully the portable speed bumps will prevent any future injuries to first responders, according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: