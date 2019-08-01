The walls at the Damariscotta River Grill, 155 Main St. in Damariscotta, have transformed to summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Three artists capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints, through pastel, oil, acrylics, tempera and watercolor.

The work of artists Sandra Leinonen Dunn, Susan Tilton Pecora and Kimberly Skillin Traina will be featured in the exhibit on view through Sept. 9.

Leinonen Dunn is a Maine artist and veteran art teacher from Chelsea. Her works are part of collections throughout the U.S and abroad, and she is represented by several Maine and Massachusetts galleries. She is a prolific painter, working in both oils and acrylics. Using her intuitive sense of color, and her lyrical brushwork,

Dunn creates paintings which express both her passion for beauty as well as her interest and respect for classical painting techniques. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America, and her work has won numerous awards.

Susan Tilton Pecora was raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts. In this seashore community she grew to appreciate the quality of light and the intrinsic beauty of New England, painting the streets and seaports of New England since she was a child. She exhibits and sells her work through galleries and art associations throughout the country and is a signature member of The New England Watercolor Society.

Kimberly Skillin Traina is a graphic designer, photographer and pastel artist living in Edgecomb.

