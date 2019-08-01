A Kennebunkport town employee reported sighting a great white shark off the coast of Goose Rocks Beach on Thursday morning.

Police Chief Craig Sanford said the harbormaster was on a boat a mile from shore when he saw the 12-foot shark around 11 a.m. The employee notified town officials, who contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol. The chief also walked down on the beach to notify people of the shark, and the police department posted a warning on its Facebook page.

Sanford said some beachgoers were concerned, while others were unfazed.

“You get the range of people who grew up with ‘Jaws’ and grab their children and run, and the folks that say, ‘Yeah, that’s where they live,'” Sanford said.

The harbormaster used to work for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and felt confident in his ability to identify the shark correctly, Sanford said. The harbormaster did not take a photo or video, and he was still out on the boat as of Thursday afternoon. The police chief said the shark appeared to have left the area.

“It took off,” he said. “Hasn’t been spotted since then.”

