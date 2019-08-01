SACO — Saco police are investigating a fatal accident involving a moped.

Jerry Garcia Jr., 20, of Saco was driving southbound on High Street on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on a moped when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back end of a boat parked on a trailer, said Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

Garcia was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died of injuries related to the crash, Huntress said.

Garcia’s last public post on his Facebook page was in May, asking if anyone was selling a moped. Several friends have posted condolences.

“Rest easy brotha, the world will miss you. Hope you watch over us an give us your blessings.. can’t believe this news,” wrote one friend.

The accident is under investigation, Huntress said.

