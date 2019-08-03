MADISON — The annual Sons of the American Legion Lobster or Steak Bake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St.

The cost will be $15 per person, $8 for each additional lobster or steak.

Proceeds to benefit Madison Squadron 39 Sons of the American Legion various charities.

Advance tickets encouraged by calling 858-3855, Legion Hall at 696-5848 after 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or stop at the hall.

