MADISON — The annual Sons of the American Legion Lobster or Steak Bake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St.
The cost will be $15 per person, $8 for each additional lobster or steak.
Proceeds to benefit Madison Squadron 39 Sons of the American Legion various charities.
Advance tickets encouraged by calling 858-3855, Legion Hall at 696-5848 after 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or stop at the hall.
