The Augusta Elks will host its Third annual Greater Augusta Back to School event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Elks Lodge on 397 Civic Center Drive in Augusta.

The organization seeks help from the community to make this event even more successful than as in the past.

More than 60% of students in the Greater Augusta area that start school in the fall live at or below the poverty level, according to a news release from Mike Michaud, co-chairman of the event.

The organization want to enable every student to start the school year with the tools necessary to succeed, whether it backpacks, notebook paper, pens, pencils, notebooks etc., as well as clothing, shirts, pants, sneakers, winter clothing, underwear and socks; many students do not have the proper winter attire, according to the release.

To help, feel free to stop by the Augusta Elks Lodge and drop off any new school supplies and clothing or makes checks payable to Augusta Elks, in care of Mike Michaud, 27 Bunny St., Augusta, ME 04330.

For more information, call Michaud at 441-2838.

