DURHAM, N.H. — A motorcyclist has died in a New Hampshire crash near the border of Durham and Newmarket.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in Durham and killed 24-year-old Justin Renner Jr. of Strafford. WMUR-TV reports police say Renner was not wearing a helmet. Police say the crash involved Renner’s motorcycle and a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Justin Green of Dover.

Police say Green wasn’t injured. They say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.