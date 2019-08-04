WINSLOW — The annual Blueberry Festival will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Winslow Congregational Church, 12 Lithgow St.
The free event will kick off with an all-you-can-eat blueberry pancake breakfast, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Festival patrons also can enjoy arts and crafts booths, a Lobster Shore Dinner Raffle, a yard sale, a silent auction, a blueberry bake shop, a blueberry café, live music from David Deas & Friends, an organ recital, local vendors, an agricultural exhibit featuring goats, a firetruck and police car, and fun-filled kids’ activities, and a record 425 blueberry pies will be for sale.
The festival raises funds to empower the local humanitarian/Christian-service work of Winslow Congregational Church.
For more information, visit WinslowUCC.org.
