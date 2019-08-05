The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.
The band has been keeping the spirit and music alive that defined an era. Touring nationally for the past four years, the group features members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band: Jim Weide, Michael Bram, Brian Mitchell, Albert Rogers and Matt Zeiner.
Their first album “World Gone Mad” was released in 2018.
Tickets cost $28 in advance, $32 day of show. .
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sidelines: Now that Law’s in the Hall of Fame, who are the next Patriots to join him?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Elizabeth Strout, in Q&A with Caitlin Shetterly, will discuss her new novel
-
New England
Family, friends pay final respects to RFK’s granddaughter
-
Nation & World
Death toll in El Paso shooting rises to 22
-
Life & Culture
The Weight Band to play in Rockland