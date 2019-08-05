The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The band has been keeping the spirit and music alive that defined an era. Touring nationally for the past four years, the group features members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band: Jim Weide, Michael Bram, Brian Mitchell, Albert Rogers and Matt Zeiner.

Their first album “World Gone Mad” was released in 2018.

Tickets cost $28 in advance, $32 day of show. .

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

