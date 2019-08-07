Performers rehearsed Wednesday afternoon for the opening night of Crystal, a Cirque du Soleil production that combines acrobatics with ice-skating for the first time.

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd production.

Crystal, the main character, is a young woman who falls through the ice and discovers her own creativity.

The show combines multiple disciplines with circus artists  extreme skaters,  figure skaters, synchronized skaters and gymnasts learning and borrowing from each other.

The performances run through Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

