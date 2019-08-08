ALFRED — A Buxton man who allegedly threatened others with an ax and then set a parked car and nearby woods on fire has been indicted by a York County grand jury in connection with the May 16 incident.

Donovan Sanborn Photo courtesy of Buxton Police Department

Donovan C. Sanborn, 25, was arrested after a short chase by Buxton, Windham and Gorham police using a police dog. The indictment charges Sanborn with two counts of Class A arson and one count of criminal mischief, a Class D misdemeanor.

Buxton officers Keith Waltz and Warren Day responded to a call about 4:35 p.m. on May 16 for assistance at a residence on Old Thompson Road, where a man was reportedly threatening people with an ax.

The officers determined that a suspect had set fire to a vehicle in the driveway and  in a portion of the woods behind the home.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was alerted to the situation and responded to the scene.

A search was launched for the suspect, who had fled the area on foot. He was eventually tracked by a Windham police dog to a location a short distance away and taken into custody.

If convicted of arson, Sanborn could face up to 30 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. If convicted of the criminal mischief charge, he faces up to 364 days in jail and $2,000 in fines.

Sanborn, who could go to trial on the charges later this fall, is represented by attorneys Scott M. Houde and Thomas L. Richard.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.