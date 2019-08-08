WATERVILLE — Though the approval of a tax increment financing district for the Lockwood Mills development project dominated Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials signed off on a handful of other projects during the evening as well, including one that could be a “game-changer” for Quarry Road Recreation Area.

The six councilors took a final vote to accept a $70,000 grant that will allow the hiring of a full-time program director for Quarry Road Recreation Area. Though the job will be a city position under the Parks and Recreation Department, the approximate $40,000 annual salary will be funded in the future by money raised through the Friends of Quarry Road.

Related Headlines Waterville council approves selling land that would be re-sold to marijuana grower Matt Skehan, director of parks and recreation for the city of Waterville outside the Welcome Center yurt at the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville, says hiring a full-time program director for the area funded by a $70,000 grant approved by the City Council will be a "game-changer" for the area's future. Morning Sentinel file photo by Meg Robbins

Matt Skehan, Parks and Recreation director, previously told the Morning Sentinel that the role “could be a game-changing situation for the venue.”

“This position allows us to explore more programs, more events, more partnerships and bring it to a level I think it could be and should be,” he said after the first successful vote on the grant July 16.

Quarry Road Recreation Area is a park that is open year-round and offers over six miles of biking, hiking, snowshoeing and Nordic ski trails, as well as a small slope that it maintains with a snow machine for downhill skiing and sledding.

Also on Monday, the council authorized a $286,000 road improvement project on the southern side of Water Street, where the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District and the Waterville Sewerage District are located.

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro noted that City Engineer Nick Champagne skillfully negotiated with the two utilities to lower the cost of the project for the city. The Sanitary Treatment District will contribute $150,000 to the project, while the Sewerage District will add $50,000. That leaves Waterville to cover about $86,000, which will come out of the public works budget. The city will also “provide labor, equipment and materials necessary to complete the project,” according to the order.

The council unanimously approved the purchase of a command vehicle for the Fire Department by way of a resolution that needed only one vote. The vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with four-wheel drive, costs $38,926. Outfitting the car with the proper equipment — including lights, radios, medical gear and a fire extinguisher — will cost an additional $26,000, according to Chief Shawn Esler.

In another one-off resolution, the officials granted a liquor license to The Elm, a new performance venue at the old American Legion Building on 21 College Ave.

The council took a first vote, 6-0, Monday to accept a $12,783 grant from the Department of Justice U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant, called the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, must be used to purchase law enforcement equipment and technology, according to Roy, who said the city has received this grant for the last five or so years. Waterville is not required to match any of the funds in order to receive the grant.

“This is federal money meant to assist the largest police departments within the county, which are Augusta PD, Kennebec County (Sheriff’s Department) and Waterville PD, to help with, especially Part 1-type crimes,” Roy said.

Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny-theft, and arson, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics website.

Councilors also unanimously agreed to accept $361 of forfeiture money from Devon Ayotte, who pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of oxycodone following a drug bust in Waterville in March. Both the grant and the forfeiture money require a second vote at the next council meeting before official approval.

During community notes, a resident voiced concern about the public works department cutting roughly $15,000 that it uses to subsidize recycling services for area businesses at SOS Recycling. The council previously ordered the municipality to cut $56,500 from its budget for the current fiscal year after the first reading of the then-$17.7 million figure. It left the specific cuts to the discretion of department heads, then approved the decisions during the second vote in early July. Roy said that if the council wants to reinstate those funds, “we will find the money (to cut) somewhere else in public works.” Isgro said the issue will be addressed at the next council meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: