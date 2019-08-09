FALMOUTH — Police said distracted driving and speed likely were contributing factors in a tractor-trailer rollover that blocked the Exit 11 ramp off Interstate 295 southbound onto the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.
The driver of the truck, Yin Heng-Chen, 55, of Quebec was uninjured in the 1:30 p.m. crash that blocked the entrance to the Falmouth spur and disrupted traffic for approximately four hours.
“It appears the operator lost control and put the tractor-trailer on its side blocking all lanes of traffic,” Bureau said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
McAllister to take over as new Monmouth Academy girls basketball coach
-
Local & State
Motorsports show thrills Skowhegan Fair attendees
-
Sports
Tiger Woods withdraws from Northern Trust with oblique strain
-
Nation & World
Biden centers campaign where he started: Character
-
Nation & World
Guam’s ex-archbishop shielded culture of clergy sex abuse