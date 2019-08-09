FALMOUTH — Police said distracted driving and speed likely were contributing factors in a tractor-trailer rollover that blocked the Exit 11 ramp off Interstate 295 southbound onto the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the truck, Yin Heng-Chen, 55, of Quebec was uninjured in the 1:30 p.m. crash that blocked the entrance to the Falmouth spur and disrupted traffic for approximately four hours.

“It appears the operator lost control and put the tractor-trailer on its side blocking all lanes of traffic,” Bureau said.

