IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:27 a.m., a loose dog was reported at Hospital and Arsenal streets.
8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Noyes Court.
9:23 a.m., a barking dog was reported on State Street.
9:56 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
10:41 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:27 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Stephen King Drive.
12:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Highland Avenue.
1:59 p.m., property was recovered at Village Circle.
2:52 p.m., indecency was reported at Memorial Circle.
4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
11:10 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
Sunday at 3:15 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:47 p.m., Ronald Eugene Harvey, 76, of Augusta was arrested on the charge operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with one prior following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Legion Drive.
10:19 p.m., Amy J. Greenlaw, 38, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., drug use was reported on Turtle Run Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:07 p.m., a 37-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount of $500 or less following a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.
Sunday at 4:11 a.m., a 21-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop at Mount Vernon Avenue and Debra’s Place.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
New Mainers find freedom in bike program
-
Sports
Sunday’s golf roundup: Reed secures long-awaited victory at Northern Trust
-
Local & State
Live Edge Music Festival benefits conservation on midcoast
-
Local & State
Harness racing kicks off horse betting Sunday at Skowhegan Fair
-
Nation & World
Syrian troops capture key village in rebel-held Idlib