IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:27 a.m., a loose dog was reported at Hospital and Arsenal streets.

8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Noyes Court.

9:23 a.m., a barking dog was reported on State Street.

9:56 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

10:41 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:27 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Stephen King Drive.

12:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

1:59 p.m., property was recovered at Village Circle.

2:52 p.m., indecency was reported at Memorial Circle.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

11:10 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

Sunday at 3:15 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:47 p.m., Ronald Eugene Harvey, 76, of Augusta was arrested on the charge operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with one prior following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Legion Drive.

10:19 p.m., Amy J. Greenlaw, 38, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., drug use was reported on Turtle Run Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:07 p.m., a 37-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount of $500 or less following a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 4:11 a.m., a 21-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop at Mount Vernon Avenue and Debra’s Place.

