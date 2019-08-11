Winthrop voters will head to the polls to approve a $12,108,158.65 school budget Tuesday.

Residents will vote on the newly proposed budget from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office at 17 Highland Ave.

This is the second chance voters will have to approve the school budget. On June 11, they voted it down.

This spending plan represents a $92,999.35 decrease from that plan, which was $12,201,158.

The spending being proposed is 2.77% or $325,808.29 more than the 2018-2019 budget. Projected revenues are $5,185,812.77, a 1.5% increase or $76,659.77 more than 2018-2019 revenues of $5,109,153.

The burden on taxpayers would be $6,922,345.88, 3.73% or $249,148.52 more than the previous local share of $6,673,197.36.

The plan voters rejected would have called for a 5.13% increase on the local share.

The new budget was approved by the Winthrop Council 4-to-3 on July 1. Councilors Linda Caprara, Barbara Buck and Rita Moran voted against the new school spending plan. Chairwoman Sarah Fuller, Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Jenkins and Councilors Andy Wess and Scott Eldridge were in favor of the proposed budget.

During that meeting, councilors voiced concern that residents were displaying angst with the municipal budget by shooting down the school budget.

“The only place they can vote is on the budget. It is the only target available,” said Wess during that meeting.

The municipal budget for 2019-2020, which is in effect, is $8,528,932, a 13.59% increase from last year’s spending of $7,508,197. The local share for the municipal budget will be $5,440,455, which is $938,381 or 20.84% more than last year’s local share of $4,502,074.

As a council form of government, council members approve the municipal rather than the Town Meeting where residents give final approval to a select board on spending. Winthrop residents do, however, have the ultimate decision about whether they approve their school budget.

