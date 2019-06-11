Winthrop voters rejected the $12.2 million School Department budget in unofficial voting results Tuesday, by a vote of 350 no and 206 yes.

The Town Council had approved the spending plan June 3. Officials now must go back to the drawing board.

The proposed spending plan of $12,201,158 is $418,808 — or 3.55% — greater than the current fiscal year’s budget of $11,782,350. Revenue is up $76,660 or 1.5% from $5,109,153 to $5,185,813.

According to that plan, the local share of the School Department spending will be $7,015,345, — $342,148, or 5.13%, more than last year’s share of $6,673,197.

“Unfortunately what we don’t know if it’s to low or too high,” Interim Superintendent Cornelia Brown said Tuesday night.

She speculated that it may have been a “reaction to the overall town budget.”

The Town Council also approved an $8.5 million municipal budget driven by needed capital improvements.

“We’ll have to come up with a new budget and put it back through the same process,” she said. “We’ll work through it and get another recommendation to the school committee and on to the town council.”

Brown said the administrative team will begin to look at what the priorities are of the budget.

The plan was approved by Council 5-1 on June 3. Councilor Linda Caprara voted against the budget. Councilor Priscilla Jenkins was not present.

The town is recovering from a $1.5 million deficit in 2015 when a $700,000 revenue item in the school budget was accidentally counted twice.

Until a budget is approved, on July 1, the start of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the department will work with a default budget, that is the budget approved by voters in 2018 for the 2018-2019 school budget.

This has happened before in the town. In 2012 and 2017, it took multiple tries for the budget to pass.

RICHMOND

Voters in Richmond returned a former selectman to the town’s governing board Tuesday.

David Thompson, who lost his re-election bid two years ago, earned 99 votes to fill one open seat on the board in the three-way race. Before the election, he said he wanted to bring a conservative vote to the board.

Marilynn Grizkewitsch and Mark Taylor, who both ran unsuccessfully in last year’s six way race for two seats on the five-member board, ran again this year.

Grizkewitsch earned 75 votes, and Tayor earned 63.

In all, 243 registered voters cast ballots on a day when turnouts were low across the region. About halfway through voting Tuesday at the Town Office, only about 130 people had voted.

That was more than twice the number of residents who voted in last week’s Town Meeting, when voters spent less than an hour approving a spending plan totaling a little more than $2 million.

PITTSTON

In a special election in Pittston, voters returned Jane Hubert to the Board of Selectmen by a five-vote margin.

With 257 votes cast, Hubert earned 129 votes and newcomer Fred Kimball earned 124.

Earlier this year, Roger Linton, who had been serving as chairman of the Board of Selectmen, decided to step down, but not in time for that position to be included in the March election. Hubert will now serve out the balance of Linton’s term, which is up in nine months.

Hubert has served on the board before, during times when town politics were heated. She stepped down in 2016 after the death of her husband. But after serving in a variety of capacities for the town — Budget, Personnel and Recycling committees and the Gardiner-area School District Board — she said she’s ready to return to the Board of Selectmen.

Kimball has long experience in both business and public service and said he could bring that expertise to the board including developing, monitoring and managing large contracts for corporations.

MONMOUTH

Incumbents Harold Jones III and Timothy McDonald were elected serve on the Monmouth Select Board for three-year terms.

Both Jones and McDonald are lifelong Monmouth residents and have served multiple terms on the Select Board. Jones has 28 years of fleet management experience, and now works for Sazerac Transportation McDonald has owned and operated TMAC Computers in Monmouth since 1995.

The candidates ran against Angela Nagle and Donna Seppy.

Kristin Sanborn was elected to the Cumston Hall Board of Trustees. She ran against Raymond Fletcher and Linda Johnston.

The town also elected Jonathan Hamann, who ran unopposed, to serve on the RSU 2 Board of Directors while Allison Angell, who also ran unopposed, gained a seat on the Cumston Library Board of Trustees. Daniel Niles and Rufus Smith ran for and were elected to the Monmouth Sanitary District Board of Trustees.

During the secret ballot Town Meeting, voters approved a $3,292,177 spending plan. The budget includes a $125,094 — or 3.94% — increase in spending from the current fiscal year’s $3,167,083 spending.

They also approved $1,203,500 in anticipated revenue; that is a $60,150 — 5.26% — increase from the current fiscal year’s $1,143,350.

Residents approved accepting the Monmouth Middle and Henry L. Cottrell Elementary schools. In doing so, the town also approved setting aside $75,000 to pay for upkeep of the buildings.

Regional School Unit 2 is replacing the schools with a new consolidated school, scheduled to open in January, and the old facilities could be given to the town.

Options for the buildings — like whether they should be used, sold or demolished — will be determined at a future Town Meeting. A school reuse task force, developed by the town, has been studying costs and uses of the building.

The new school is set to open in January.

Residents approved 318-83 the $30.56 million spending plan for Regional School Unit 2. Monmouth’s local share will be $4,899,652, a 1.39% increase of $67,798.

