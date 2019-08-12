COOPERS MILLS — The Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual benefit auction at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the fire house on Main Street in the village. Regarded locally as Coopers Mills’ premier summer social event, the auction offers all manner of “treasure,” and is a veritable feast for those living a rural lifestyle. The several thousand dollars raised by the yearly event are used in support of the local fire service, according to a news release from the volunteer fire department.

The volunteer fire department has already been collecting donations new and used for over a month and a half and has hundreds of items to auction. Auction inventory has been bolstered by the donation of an entire household’s worth of quality goods in like-new condition, as well as windows, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures etc., removed from a local camp undergoing renovation. Highlights of this year’s inventory include a small sailboat, antique and modern indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, a small sailboat, one-of-a-kind vintage dishes and household items, tools, artwork, and much more. In addition to donations gleaned from the community, local businesses have offered gift certificates for merchandise and services, all of which can be bid on during the auction.

This year’s event will feature auctioneers from Coopers Mills’ Amish community, who have supported CMVFD since their arrival in the village.

Donations for the event will be collected until Friday, Aug. 16. Members of the volunteer fire department are willing to pick up items within a 15-mile radius of Coopers Mills. Items not accepted for the auction include books, clothing, mattresses, computers (or related accessories), corded telephones and answering machines, pianos, tires, paint, and analog televisions. To arrange pickup, or for other donation questions, contact Norman Best at 215-6600.

