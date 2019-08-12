IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.
1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.
1:21 p.m, an animal well-being check was requested on Stephen King Drive.
3:32 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.
4:55 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Cony Street.
5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Florence Street.
6:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Northern Avenue.
6:36 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Florence Street.
7:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Debra’s Place.
8:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Riverside Drive.
8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:16 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Bunny Street.
9:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Road.
1:42 a.m., a well-being check was performed on North Street.
3:58 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.
4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 9:59 p.m., a person was arrested after the report of a missing person on Windsor Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 12:46 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Maine Avenue.
4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Drive.
6:35 p.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.
Saturday at 5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Huntington Hill Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 4:52 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Plains Road.
IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., assault was reported on Kelley Road.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 2:12 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gorden Street.
Monday at 1:19 a.m., a person was arrested on Main Street after a motor vehicle stop.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 10:55 p.m., a missing person was reported on Campground Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on the Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on the Augusta-Rockland Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.
7:30 p.m., lost or found property was reported on Main Street.
8:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Hall Lane.
9:09 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Green Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:02 a.m., Megan Belanger, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a warrant.
4:50 p.m., Tylor J. Orchard, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, and assault after the report of disorderly conduct at Boothby and State streets.
IN GARDINER, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., Eric Colbert, 34, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of ecstasy, criminal forfeiture of property and on a probation hold during a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 4:16 p.m., Steven G. Maxim was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., Randall David Poulin, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., Rodney B. Littlefield, 74, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
