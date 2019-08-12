IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

1:21 p.m, an animal well-being check was requested on Stephen King Drive.

3:32 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.

4:55 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Cony Street.

5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Florence Street.

6:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Northern Avenue.

6:36 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Florence Street.

7:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Debra’s Place.

8:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Riverside Drive.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:16 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Bunny Street.

9:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Road.

1:42 a.m., a well-being check was performed on North Street.

3:58 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.

4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 9:59 p.m., a person was arrested after the report of a missing person on Windsor Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 12:46 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Maine Avenue.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Drive.

6:35 p.m., theft was reported on Sheldon Street.

Saturday at 5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Huntington Hill Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 4:52 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Plains Road.

IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., assault was reported on Kelley Road.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 2:12 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gorden Street.

Monday at 1:19 a.m., a person was arrested on Main Street after a motor vehicle stop.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 10:55 p.m., a missing person was reported on Campground Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on the Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on the Augusta-Rockland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

7:30 p.m., lost or found property was reported on Main Street.

8:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Hall Lane.

9:09 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:02 a.m., Megan Belanger, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a warrant.

4:50 p.m., Tylor J. Orchard, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, and assault after the report of disorderly conduct at Boothby and State streets.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., Eric Colbert, 34, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of ecstasy, criminal forfeiture of property and on a probation hold during a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 4:16 p.m., Steven G. Maxim was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., Randall David Poulin, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., Rodney B. Littlefield, 74, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

