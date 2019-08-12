The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library will host its Live & Silent Auction Fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Community Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive in Belgrade Lakes.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. and there will be beverages, hors d’oeuvres and music by Rick Ray. The auctioneer for the event will be Steve Smith.
Silent auction items include: A Red Sox duffle bag, a painting of a local scene, a necklace, plant, candle and gift card and more.
Live auction items include: Four Boston Red Sox tickets, two bedroom suite for one night, Boston Red Sox Steve Pearce autographed baseball, a farmhouse firepit, many gift cards donated by area businesses and more.
For more information, call Judy Johnson at 495-2101.
