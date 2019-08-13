HALLOWELL — Room To Bloom Early Learning and Childcare Center, at 18 Hope Drive Suite 2, has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. Room To Bloom ELCC does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

For Child and Adult Care Food Program income eligibility guidelines, call Elizabeth Rollins, owner of Rollins Family Childcare and Room To Bloom Early Learning Childcare Center, at 622-6238.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: