Adam Folsom, 17, attained the rank of Eagle Scout on March 27. His Court of Honor ceremony was held at the Madison Veterans of Foreign Wars on June 22, where he received his Eagle Scout award, according to a news release from the Folsom family.

He is a member of Troop 403 and has earned 22 merit badges. He has always loved the great outdoors and chose to enhance the snowmobile trails in Canaan as his Eagle Scout Project. An active supporter of the Canaan Bog Bouncers, Folsom has helped with grooming and trimming trails.

For his project, he decided to build signs to help snowmobilers navigate their way through the trails. These signs included reflective material and gave GPS coordinates as well as direction and mileage to various locations. These new signs have had a lot of positive feedback.

Many local residents are aware that Folsom has had a Boy Scout bottle donation box located at the end of his family’s driveway for the past several years and has raised more than $5,000 for his troop. These funds have been used to assist with miscellaneous Scout expenses and charitable donations, according to the release.

He is the son of Todd and Janine Folsom, of Skowhegan, and works at Marshall’s Automotives in Skowhegan.

Folsom plans to participate in the Cianbro welding program in the fall and plans to graduate from Skowhegan Area High School in June 2020.

Among family members, others who supported Folsom and took part in the ceremony included Larry Goldsmith, Scout Master of Troop 403, for his years of service in assisting him in attaining this rank; Jeff Hewett for stepping in as Master of Ceremony; guest speakers Sen. Brad Farrin; Scott Eggleston, Senior Vice Commander of the Madison VFW; Charles Mahaleris, Kennebec Valley District Advancement Chairman; Mark Tanner of the Skowhegan Federated Church; and Dave Dagniault.

