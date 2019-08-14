Rep. Chloe Maxmin from District 88 (Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro) will host her August “Coffee with Chloe” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lakeside Diner, 39 Washington Road, in Jefferson, across from the school. Stop by for a cup of coffee, community and conversation.
Those who can’t make it but still want to talk with Maxmin can reach out to her at 200-6224 or [email protected].
