The search for a 63-year-old Bremen man missing in Round Pound Harbor resumed Wednesday morning.

The Maine Marine Patrol is looking for Glenn Murdoch, whose empty skiff was found floating in the harbor on Monday. A dive team spent Tuesday looking for Murdoch and resumed its work Wednesday morning, said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Wednesday’s search will include divers, a boat searching the harbor and a Marine Patrol plan flying surveillance, Nichols said.

The search for Murdoch began around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the Maine Marine Patrol was notified of a missing person in Round Pond Harbor. That report came after Murdoch’s skiff was found tied to the harbor master’s boat at the town dock, Nichols said. Round Pond is a village in Bristol.

An investigation found Murdoch had taken his skiff out to his pleasure boat, which is moored about 100 yards offshore, to do some work. The skiff was later found adrift and brought to the town dock by a good Samaritan, Nichols said.

Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman said Tuesday that Murdoch had taken the skiff out when “something happened. We don’t know what yet.”

Murdoch has worked at Bath Iron Works as a brazer for the past 30 years, according to Leeman.

The search has involved the Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, a state police dive team, volunteers from the Bristol Fire Department and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

