Gardiner Rotary recently had the honor and privilege of hosting District Governor Suzanne Uhl-Melanson at its club meeting. Members learned about Uhl-Melanson’s project in Guatemala relating to women and children dealing with poor living conditions and malnourishment. Gardiner Rotary is proud to sponsor the project and made a donation in the amount of $1,000, according to a news release from the Gardiner Rotary.

The District Governor also allowed members an opportunity to recognize and honor anyone in the community for outstanding service to this community. The choice was simple. The club recognized Dave and Paula Tourtelotte, owners and operators of Dave’s Diner. The Tourtelottes have given of their time and service over and over again. They hosts team breakfasts, sponsor teams, sponsor the Tiger Golf Tournament and donate gift cards when asked. They keep prices low, so the elderly population can continue to dine there, and they look after the elderly customers, according to the release.

Joe and Kristy Gould, owners and operators of Two Gramps Brewing, also were recognized. The Goulds have been deeply entrenched in this town for many years. They were members of the PTA, Sports Boosters, Music Boosters and never missed a beat when they opened their business. They routinely host fundraisers when locals are in need and they never say no when asked for donations of time or service. They are always the first to offer help to anyone in this community, according to the release.

Also recognized were Denise and Leon Emery, owners and operators of Emery’s Meat and Produce. The Emerys embraced Gardiner from the day they opened their doors. If there is a storm or power was out, they offer up soup to anyone in need. They have a donation board in the store where customers who are buying meat can donate a package to those in need. Customers who have a need, can go in and draw a tag from the board, no questions asked.Each year they donate a tree to the Festival of Trees and it is loaded with tags for meat, usually totaling more than $250. Like the others they never hesitate to offer their time or service when asked.

The City of Gardiner is fortunate to have these people live and work in Gardiner. They truly embody “Service Above Self” and are “People of Action.” They have demonstrated a commitment to give back that is unrivaled.

