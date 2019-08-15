UNITY — A house on Waning Road was damaged after a fire spread across the structure’s upper level Thursday afternoon.

Timothy Veazie, a firefighter with the Thorndike Fire Department who responded to the scene before returning to staff the firehouse, said he did not believe that anybody was in the home at the time.

“From what it appeared to me, the fire appeared to be contained to the attic space,” Veazie said. “There was fairly heavy, dark smoke upon arrival (and) minimal flame on the exterior. That’s really about all I could see.”

Veazie said he was approximately 100-200 yards away from the main driveway at 92 Waning Road. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. The structure appeared to be a two- or three-story, single-family home, according to Veazie. Town records indicate that the property is owned by Linda Hickman.

A man who answered the Unity fire station’s phone line said he would not talk about the situation. Thorndike’s fire chief, Ronald Stenson, did not answer calls seeking more information about the fire.

According to dispatch logs, Fairfield fire units assisted Unity and Thorndike firefighters at the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: