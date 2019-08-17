The Ninth annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event that took place on July 13 at Thomas College in Waterville, raised a record $42,467 in proceeds for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from the hospital.

Team members from Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, Dirigo, Winthrop and Erskine Academy raised $1 at a time in their communities through car washes, bottle drives, T-shirt sales, toll booths, and personal and sponsor solicitations for weeks prior to the day of the event.

According to Jill Gray, community relations and development director, all funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking health care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or under-insured. The funds raised help the pay out-of-pocket expenses for breast care related services for those who meet the qualifications and apply for assistance.

“When anxiety and uncertainty are like a dark curtain, the offer of financial assistance can be a glimmer of light and hope for a newly diagnosed woman and her family,” said Tammy White, RN, WBCC breast care support nurse, according to the release.

“We’d like give special public recognition to our platinum sponsor ($1,000) Jason Taylor & Daughter Trucking and nine gold ($500) sponsors: Hight Family of Dealerships, Jordan Lumber, Heavy Machines Inc., Temple Trail Riders, Darling’s, Maine Market Refrigeration, Full House Sales and Lease, JR Squared Enterprises, Inc., and Priscilla Richman,” said Gray, according to the release. “We started a sponsorship recognition program last year that really took off the second time around with 60 businesses and individuals giving at either the silver ($250) or bronze levels ($100) this year.

Franklin Community Health Network also recognizes event organizer Paula Doughty, as well as Thomas College and all of the teams, coaches, parents, officials, and the numerous other volunteers who were involved.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: