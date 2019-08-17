A 51-year-old New Hampshire man died Friday night after his motorcycle struck a utility pole in Bridgton.

Timothy McNamara was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson on Kansas Road around 11 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The bike swerved off to the left and hit a utility pole. McNamara succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff said an investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing.

