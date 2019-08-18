WATERVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday will consider referring to the Planning Board for public hearing and recommendation a request to rezone 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive so that an adult-use marijuana store may be opened there.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

The Waterville City Council meets in the Chace Community Forum, on the first floor in the new Colby dorm downtown. Tuesday the council will address a request to rezone a parcel for an adult-use marijuana store. Morning Sentinel file photo by Michael G. Seamans

The Kennedy Memorial Drive address targeted for a zone change is the site of the former Pine Cone Furniture shop and is located next to Interstate 95.

Remington Street Properties LLC is requesting the zone change from Commercial-A to Commercial-C. Remington wants to purchase the property, which is owned by Jewel and Todd Currie. Jessica Oliver, who wants to run the marijuana store, has been discussing the matter with the city’s planning office.

City Planner Ann Beverage said Friday that if the council refers the request to the Planning Board, she must notify everyone whose property abuts it or is located across the street from the property.

Beverage said that years ago, the property was rezoned from Commercial-C to Commercial-A because the owners wanted to build an addition on the building, but the addition was not built. The Commercial-A zone is the only zone that has no setback requirements, according to Beverage.

In other matters, councilors will consider authorizing a cooperative purchasing program for winter road salt as sponsored by the state Department of Transportation. The salt would be provided by New England Salt Co. of Bangor as an extension of last year’s contract which reflected a unit price of $51.06 per ton. The total cost for 2,700 tons is expected to be $137,862.

The council will consider approving a proposed policy for use of cemetery perpetual care funds. Councilors also will consider taking the first of two needed votes to accept $16,988 from the Maine Emergency Management Agency to buy a hazmat trailer for the city’s fire department. The 2020 Kaufman trailer would be built to the department’s specifications.

