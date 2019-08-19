JEFFERSON — A canoe, a table saw, nail guns and other serious tools, three days at an Arrowsic cottage on the water, horseback riding lessons, bicycles, new infant/child gear and clothing, homemade jams and pickles, a basket of green cleaning supplies, QuickBooks help will be among the offerings at the Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Giles Jefferson silent and live auction and yard sale. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall and under the pines in the church yard at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road.

Added attractions will include a homemade pie sale, with dozens of choices, with a focus on fruit pies. There will be burgers and hot dogs from Bill’s grill, a homemade children’s quilt, a boat trip on Belfast Bay, home-organization sessions with a professional organizer, an organic produce basket, a new under-seat rolling suitcase, an antique table and lamp, and many treasures at garage sale prices.

The silent auction will end at noon and the live auction will begin at 12:30 p.m. The church is a quarter-mile west of the junction of Gardiner Road (Route 126) and Bunker Hill Road (Route 213). For more information, call 549-7872 or 215-3420.

