POTSDAM, N.Y. — Dakota Rae Bragg, of Skowhegan, a civil engineering/environmental engineering major, has been named a 2019 spring semester Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

