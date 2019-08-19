POTSDAM, N.Y. — Dakota Rae Bragg, of Skowhegan, a civil engineering/environmental engineering major, has been named a 2019 spring semester Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Live auction, yard sale planned for Aug. 24 in Jefferson
-
Community
Skowhegan’s Bragg named Clarkson University Presidential Scholar
-
Nation & World
Planned Parenthood predicts women will ‘delay or go without care’ as it leaves federal program
-
Local & State
WGME, other Sinclair stations, run stories promoting Trump campaign merchandise
-
Local & State
Clans keep traditions alive at annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Topsham