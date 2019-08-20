AUGUSTA — The James Howard’s Company, reenactors of Fort Western, will host a French & Indian War Encampment from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Fort Western on the east bank of the Kennebec River, according to a news release from the Fort Western.

Throughout the weekend, reenactors will portray the garrison of Fort Western during the year 1758, a year when the soldiers were fearful of attack, and bitter because of their long enlistments at the lonely and isolated fort.

On Saturday, there will be musket firing demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to noon. During the afternoon, the soldiers will be on the parade ground learning and practicing Ranger and Light Infantry woods fighting techniques.

On Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m., the public can join in the soldiers’ worship service. Following the service, the reenactors will practice woods fighting techniques at Viles Arboretum on Hospital Street. The public is invited to join the woods walk. The Howard Company will break camp at 2 p.m.

During the encampment, visitors can walk through the fort, store and house to view period rooms and exhibits and talk with historical costumed interpreters about daily life in the 18th century.

Admission rates are $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-14, $8 seniors and veterans, and $25 for a family of five. Augusta residents and active military are admitted free of charge.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during August, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday in September and October.

For more information, visit oldfortwestern.org, call 626-2385 or email [email protected].

