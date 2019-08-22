AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission will commemorate the 200th anniversary of its statehood by administering $375,000 in grant funding on behalf of the Bicentennial Commission for community events and projects through 2020.

“Maine’s 2020 Bicentennial marks an important milestone that allows us to commemorate our past, celebrate our present, and take a view toward the future,” said Julie Richard, executive director of the Maine Arts Commission, according to a news release from the arts commission. “We are pleased to be able to assist the Bicentennial Commission with these grants and we encourage communities across our great state to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The grants will be supplemented by matching funds from private corporations and individuals. Up to 10 percent of the funds will be set aside for small grants of $500 or less, and at least one grant of up to $10,000 will be available for each of Maine’s 16 counties.

According to the release, grant applicants should focus on bicentennial-themed projects that benefit the public, such as parades, historic preservation efforts, lectures and curriculum. The commission will consider grant applications from Maine community nonprofit organizations, such as historical societies and libraries, government entities and schools. Private individuals and for-profit corporations also will be welcome to apply in partnership with a nonprofit entity. Projects can be on any scale.

Additionally, the arts commission will award a special commission for a composition of an original piece of music to be performed at the Bicentennial Celebration in 2020. Learn more at mainearts.maine.gov.

The Bicentennial grant program will be administered by the Maine Arts Commission’s Grant Management System. Application deadlines will cycle through three rounds which include: Sept. 1, Feb. 1 and June 1.

All funds must be expended no later than March 30, 2021. Complete information is available at maine200.org.

For general questions about the application or review process, contact Kerstin Gilg, drector of Grants and Accessibility, at [email protected] or 287-6719.

