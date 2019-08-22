WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center’s Doc & Mardie 5K and Youth 1 Mile, in honor of Doc and Mardie Brown, is planned for Saturday, Aug. 24, at 126 North St.

The Youth 1 Mile Fun Run, for those 12 and younger, will start at 8:15 a.m. The registration fee is $5.

The Adult 5K, for those 13 to 59 years old, will begin at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $20.

The Senior 5K, for those 60 and older, also will start at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $15.

Prizes and awards:

• T-shirts to first 75 runners to register;

• gift for all Fun Run finishers;

• $100 gift card to New Balance Factory Store to first overall male and female;

• $30 gift card to New Balance Factory Store to age-group winners;

• age groups: 10 and younger, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and older;

• Stroller Division: Top Male and Female Stroller pusher;

• Doc & Mardie Award for oldest male and female finishers; and

• Youth Spirit Award for youngest male and female 5K finishers.

Adventure Playland will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for all participants in the fun run and children of 5k runners for free.

To register in advance, visit runsignup.com. Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

For more information, call the center at 872-7092.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: