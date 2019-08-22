AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission is seeking veteran artists to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the 2019 Veterans Show at the Maine State Capitol Complex this fall.

The Veterans Art Show is supported by Togus Recreation Therapy, (of the VA Maine Healthcare System), in partnership with the Arts Commission. The exhibition will feature veteran art on display in the Maine State House and the Burton M. Cross buildings on State Street in Augusta from September through November.

“Partnering with TOGUS on this important exhibit and program is one of the highlights of our year” said Julie Richard, executive director of the Maine Arts Commission, in a news release. “Maine’s veteran artists tell their stories through their art in such meaningful and moving ways — we so look forward to seeing what they have created and are willing to share with the world. This is an exhibit not to be missed.”

The deadline to submit artwork for the show is Aug. 31. Each submission piece must be 2-D, and ready to hang. The maximum size per piece is 36-inch by 40-inch. The artwork is to be dropped off at the VA Maine Healthcare, building. 232, Roomm.104A, 1 VA Center. Call Courtney Oliver at 623-8411, ext. 4589, in advance to schedule a time for drop off prior to Aug. 31. Artwork also can be submitted to the Maine Arts Commission, 193 State St., in Augusta, between 10 a.m. and noon on Aug. 29,

Additionally, the Maine Arts Commission will host a celebratory ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State House.

For more information, call Julie Horn at 287-2790 or visit MaineArts.com.

The Maine Arts commission supports artists, art organizations, educators, policy makers, and community developers in advancing the arts in Maine. For more than 50 years the Commission has encouraged and stimulated public interest and participation in the cultural heritage and programs of our state; has worked to expand the state’s cultural resources; and has encouraged and assisted freedom of artists expression for the wellbeing of the arts, to meet the needs and aspirations of persons in all parts of the state.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: