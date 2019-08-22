STONEHAM — One person was killed and another injured Thursday afternoon when a vehicle went off Route 5 and struck a tree, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a news release.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

The vehicle was traveling north when it crashed at 2:39 p.m. It was reported to the Oxford County Regional Communications Center by a motorist who witnessed it, Urquhart said.

A second occupant was injured and taken to a hospital.

Responding to the scene were a LifeFlight helicopter, Stoneham, Lovell, Bethel and Waterford fire departments, PACE Ambulance Service and Stoneham Rescue.

Maine State Police assisted in reconstructing the crash, which is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: