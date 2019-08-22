Portland police arrested a man early Thursday morning as he was fleeing the scene of a burglary at a construction site on Commercial Street.

Danny Arnold, 42, was charged with burglary and theft after he was caught at the construction site at 100 Commercial St.

Lt. Robert Martin said officers were called to the construction site when an alarm alerted an off-site employee that someone was inside a construction trailer at 2:42 a.m. A perimeter was quickly established around the site and Arnold was found as he approached a security fence, he said.

Arnold was taken to Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000 cash.

