HALLOWELL — The Harlow presents an anthology of work from artists who have graduated from the art program at University of Maine at Augusta.

The UMA Alumni Show is on view from Sept. 13 to Oct. 19 at 100 Water St. It showcases a dynamic range of work from the following artists: Elizabeth Brown, Ted Closson, Brianna Daley, Elise Farris, Karen Giles, Aylah Ireland, Karen S. Kelly-Philbrick, Justin Knaus-Tucker, Heather Marlow, Emily McGuire, Luke Myers, Clinton Pettingill, Justin Pierce, Roxanne Rollins, Rachael Marie Sloat, Deidra Stanchfield and Helen Wright.

The public is invited to attend and meet the artists at an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. For more information about UMA’s art program, visit www.uma.edu/academics/programs/art/.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

