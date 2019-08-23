United Way of Kennebec Valley raised a record-breaking $16,000 to support community programming at its 49th Annual Golf Scramble. Twenty-seven teams competed and 37 businesses sponsored the tournament held Aug. 12 at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester, according to a news release from United Way of Kennebec Valley.
Proceeds from the event will support United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $1.8 million to fund 51 programs in the Kennebec Valley region.
2019 United Way Golf Scramble winners:
• 1st Gross: Charlie Shuman, Stephen Shuman, Andrew O’Hearn and Roger Williams, representing Charlie’s Family of Dealerships;
• 2nd Gross: Mary Bailey, Dan Freeman, Ryan Meserve and Jeremy Payne, representing Readfield Insurance;
• 1st Net: Ron Trahan, Rocky Gaslin, Anthony Wolverton and Michael Trahan, representing Gosline Insurance; and
• 2nd Net: Elissa Emmons, Josh Hall, Mike McGrail and Zach Williams, representing Charlie’s Family of Dealerships.
Course challenge winners:
• Closest to the pin contest, sponsored by Sprague & Curtis: Lynn Cayford, representing Brookewood Realty;
• Straightest drive contest, sponsored by Townsquare Media: Lisa Davies, representing KVCAP;
• Air cannon closest to the pin contest, sponsored by Cross Insurance: Kenny Bickford, representing J.S. McCarthy; and
• Putting contest, sponsored by KV Federal Credit Union: Bob Moore, representing Thomas College.
Central Maine Power served as the event’s exclusive cart sponsor, and Charlie’s Family of Dealerships sponsored a hole-in-one challenge. Golfers were treated to lunch, courtesy of Charlie’s and J.S. McCarthy Printers. An auction with sponsor-donated prizes raised $2,100.
For more information about UWKV, visit uwkv.org or call 626-3400.
