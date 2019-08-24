WATERVILLE — The Haitian Youth Choir of Holy Trinity Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will continue a 24-city U.S. concert tour with its fourth stop on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The choir of 30 boys and girls ages 10 to 16, and an eight-piece chamber ensemble, will perform Haitian folk and sacred music at at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 60 Eustis Parkway.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit for the music school at Holy Trinity Church, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti. “The concert tour of Les Petits Chanteurs and the Chamber Ensemble is vital to our music program. For the first time in our 63-year history we do not have an official music school space. We have been in temporary spaces, often practicing and giving instruction outside. We have found some spaces in which to perform. But we long for a permanent home. We have not given up. We will never give up. Music is our life,” said David Cesar, director of the school, according to a news release from the church.

Parishioners from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and other community members will provide housing for the children during their visit.

For more information about the concert, call 872-7869.

